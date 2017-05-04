Academic Honors

Waccamaw Middle School Honor Rolls
2016-2017
Second Nine Weeks
Seventh Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll
Evan Aarons-Wood, Sam Amerson, Charlotte Bellamy, Abby Bennett, Ben Besser, Bella Blocker, Sierra Bond, Kentrel Boynes, Matt Brennan, Ryan Burger, Eleanor Buxton, Chris Cervini, Hudson Clemons, John Collins, Taemaisha Collins, Max Congdon, Ellis Crady, Leo Danysh, Bowman DiVenere, Mia Doerr, Hennesy Dulaney, Roman Everhart, Luke Fischer, Alex Ford, Alice Francke, Zach Fretz, Brooks Gibson, Madison Gunn, Kate Harper, Adams Howard, Nolen Howard, Steven Insignares, Izzy Intrieri, Lydia Jackson, Lilly Javoroski, Cooper Jennings, Olivia Johnson, Grayson Keyser, Emma Kinmartin, Rivers Krask, Lily Kuiken, Clay Lewis, Eric Linkous, Haley Lyles, Hannah Mamajek, Jack Mann, Sarah-Helen Martin, Nicholas Maschas, Miles McCarthy, William McGlone, Maggie McLeod, Conner Miller, Anyssa Mills, Hallie Carlisle Moody, Abby Moore, Nick Nash, Rachael Neill, Mary Martin Olds, Brayden Otto, Kellen Poole, Lena Quigley, Emma Rose Radcliff, Emily Ratz, Maggie Richardson, Grace Rodenbeck, Lainey Rosenberg, Nate Royal, Harrington Streett, Jake Stuckey, Madison Summers, Reynolds Tiller, Lily Tucker, Mee’Chelle Tucker, Rangeley Turner, Laurel Vick, Willow Vick, Maddie Weathers
Seventh Grade
A-B Honor Roll
Arianna Annunziato, Jakyra Barr, Payton Bordner, Brett Bougher, Caroline Boyd, Grier Brown, Jayden Carnahan, Jackson Carpenter, Dionna Cooper, Megan Dallas, Fisher Darden, Anaiah Deas, Elizabeth-Scott Drew, Joseph Falcon, Kamilah Fitzgerald, Caleb Ford, Jackson Forrest, Max Garcia, Ian Grate, Kaisaun Grate, Kamron Green, Maddy Greene, Morgan Gunn, Lewis Hemingway, Tucker Hendrix, Jose Hernandez Chavez, Jalen Hoxie, Jonathon Hughes, Triniti Johnson, William Kier, Rachel Kimpton, Jaden Kinard, Luxee King, Mia Lombard, Zoe Lovell, Ty Markle, Trey Martin, Charlie Mattar, Laura McLean, Aaron Middleton-Williams, Maeve Morris, Joey Mosser, Liam Natale, Tre Phillips, Raleigh Pittman, Harrison Propps, Jessica Sandor, Hannah Schuyler, Ashley Sipe, Matthew Taylor, Aaron Thomas, Jack Thompson, Josiah Walsh
Eighth Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll
Lillie Akers, Alanya Alston, Em Anderson, Leira Anderson, Carmon Angel, Will Baldree, Jackson Barnes, Sophie Bensch, Anna Bird, Carlen Brockman, Olivia Brumfield, Maddi Cline, Lacy Colvis, Georgia Covarrubias, Denson Crisler, Mary Dancy, Holli Daniel, Rylee Davidson, McCall Drew, Aiden Facchinetti, Ella Fata, Ally Foreman, Emma Grace, Kaylee Hair, Brianna Hammond, Will Hardwick, Macy Jersek, Chloe Johnson, Rion Keesee, Taylor Kelly, Jack Kibler, Brianna Lawrence, Maddie List, Meghan Lord, Julia Marinoff, Lauren Maser, Garrison Maxwell, Grey Maxwell, Mo Meares, Brooklyn Miller, Miller Miller, Jake Monroe, Britana Myers, Emma Parler, Kyndra Patterson, Savannah Pender, Bailey Pieterse, Lexi Prochniak, Graham Rogers, Elyse Rowland, Rae Schiess, Jacob Schoen, Megan Stackhouse, Jacob Stump, James Thompson, Mackenzie Thompson, Connor Tidwell, Peyton White, Hudson Winfield
Eighth Grade
A-B Honor Roll
Lauren Baker, Cameron Bonham, Jarren Brady, Savannah Cardinale, Kenneth Chow, Gracie Cohoon, Harrison Cooper, Jon Coradi, Arden Cusack, Greg Demer, Jaidon Diggs, Ashlyn Elkins, Jadyn Funnye, Ashlen Gordon, La’Kerria Greene, Kaitlyn Howard, Jamir Johnson, Caroline Junkins, Briana Kowalewski, James Lanford, Gabe Magers-Strole, Juliette Martin, John Maser, Zane Mays, Ella McClary Banta, Lilly McConnell, Barrett McCool, Macalea McCutchen, Hana McManus, Noah Michael, Iyanna Miller, Alex Mills, Ethan Mills, Carly Moore, Becca Mueller, Chris Mulhauser, Montea Myers, Nora Newbauer, Rylee Newton, Aidan Nicol, Phillip Nojunas, Allison Orman, Victor Otubu, Sloan Owens, Ellison Oxner, Zeke Penn, Joe Phelan, Emily Phillips, Evan Poon, Zach Powers, Michael Quinn, Eva Razzi, Logan Richardson, Luke Russell, Will Sarvis, Abby Sellers, Tradd Shields, Autumn Thiell, Emily Watts, Rachel Wesolowski, Hannah Wible.
Coastal Carolina University inducts 42 students into ODK honor society
Forty-two students were inducted into the Coastal Carolina University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) at a recent ceremony.
ODK is a national honor society that recognizes achievement in scholarship, athletics, campus or community service, mass media and the creative and performing arts. To be eligible for ODK, students must be juniors or seniors enrolled on a full-time basis. They must be in the top 30 percent of their class and have held at least one leadership position.
The new ODK members include:
Julia Barnhill, of Conway, Anna Borinski, of Cherry Hill, NJ, Joshua Cellucci, of Myrtle Beach, Taylor Cicholski, of Valdosta, Ga., Katelynn Estabrook, of Pawleys Island, Carlianne Hanks, of Murrells Inlet, Lindsay Hickman, of Myrtle Beach, Akeem King, of Conway, Kinsey King, of Myrtle Beach, April Lemanski, of Myrtle Beach, Danielle O’Shea, of Myrtle Beach, Rebecca Roberts, of Conway, Caitlin Sparks, of Myrtle Beach, Samantha Street, of Myrtle Beach, Brandi Washell, of Conway, Courtney Weeks, of Myrtle Beach.
Avery Petschke wins regional research award
Avery Petschke, a psychology major at Coastal Carolina University from Mechanicsburg, PA, was a winner of the Psi Chi Regional Research Award at the annual meeting of the Southeastern Psychological Association in Atlanta, Ga., in March 2017.
The Psi Chi Regional Research Award is presented to students submitting the best research papers to Psi Chi sessions at regional conventions. The students were advised by faculty members Terry Pettijohn, Andrew Terranova, Kevin Carlson and Kim Baker.
Psi Chi is the international honor society for psychology.
CCU student club raises money for children in Philippines
The Rotaract Club of Coastal Carolina University recently raised money for the Rotary Smiles Project to help children in need of cleft palate surgery in the Philippines. The club donated $202 that benefitted more than 70 children who were awaiting the surgery by providing fruit, water, books and toys. The club also contributed handmade cards and a banner with encouraging messages.
CCU’s Rotaract students include:
Alisha Johnson, of Myrtle Beach, Brooke McIntyre, of Myrtle Beach, Brooke Vu, of Myrtle Beach, and Morgan Kranz, of Murrells Inlet.
Local Residents Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
David Stalvey of Georgetown, Caleb Tanner of Hemingway, Sarah Daniels of Myrtle Beach, Anna Lark of Myrtle Beach, Marianna Painter of Myrtle Beach, Margaret Scalise of Myrtle Beach, Virginia James of Ash, N.C., Pooja Patel of Conway, Hannah Edwards of Loris, Hannah Jones of Southport, N.C.
These residents are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
CCU honors students present papers at conference
Seven Coastal Carolina University honors students presented research papers at the Southern Regional Honors Conference in Asheville, N.C., from March 30-April 1. The theme of the conference was “Diving into Diversity.” The students were accompanied by Christine Rockey, instructor of the CCU honors program, and Jeremy Killian, a lecturer of the honors program.
CCU students presenting included:
Allison Moss, a communication major from Conway, presented a paper on “What is Honors Education Supposed to be? A Far-Out Plea from Two Honors Students for the Generations that will follow”
Kayla Zeppieri, a finance major from Myrtle Beach, presented a paper on “Ins and Outs of CCU’s CoBE Fellowship”
Autumn Mulcahy, a psychology major from Myrtle Beach, presented a paper on “Free Speech on the University Campus”
