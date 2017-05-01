Storms with high winds expected to roll in tonight

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Thousands raise funds during 9th annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival Pause 1:17 Waccamaw River rising rapidly, blocking roads 2:06 Loggerhead sea turtles lay eggs at Myrtle Beach State Park 2:14 Waccamaw River continues to rise after Matthew 2:32 CCC coach Gilmore voices vexation (Video) 1:54 Local gun shop owner discusses carry laws in South Carolina 1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping 1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE. WPDE