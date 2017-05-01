Storms with high winds expected to roll in tonight

We may be in for some nasty weather later today, according to our Grand Strand News Alliance partner WPDE.
WPDE’s meteorologist Kevin Jacobs warns a few strong storms could develop with hail and damaging winds upwards of 58 miles per hour along a line of storms expected to roll in the Pee Dee around 5 p.m. The storm system is anticipated to track east through the Grand Strand between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to Jacobs.
Damaging wind is considered to be the primary threat for the incoming storm system, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
A slight risk for #severe weather exists tonight. Damaging #wind the primary threat. Remain alert and monitor our latest forecasts. #ilmwx pic.twitter.com/EDW9sdoBDr— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) May 1, 2017
The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday show dry conditions with highs around 80 degrees. Another chance of rain and cooler conditions returns on Thursday and Friday, bringing the predicted highs down to the mid-70’s this weekend, according to Jacobs.
“Those are near-normal highs so it’s back to where we should be this time of the year,” he said.
The normal high temperature for our area is 75 degrees, according to WPDE.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
