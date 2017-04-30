Local

April 30, 2017 2:55 PM

Surfside Beach police are investigating a wreck that took the life of a local man

By Emily Weaver

A mo-ped operator was killed in wreck Sunday morning in Surfside Beach.

Fifty-one-year-old Kelvin Bagnal was invovled in a collision at 1003 Highway 17 North around 8 a.m., according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Bagnal was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where he died of multiple traumatic injuries at 8:43 a.m., Willard said.

Bagnal was a resident of Surfside Beach, she said.

The Surfside Beach Police Department is investigating the collision.

