Surfside Beach police are investigating a wreck that took the life of a local man

A mo-ped operator was killed in wreck Sunday morning in Surfside Beach.
Fifty-one-year-old Kelvin Bagnal was invovled in a collision at 1003 Highway 17 North around 8 a.m., according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Bagnal was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where he died of multiple traumatic injuries at 8:43 a.m., Willard said.
Bagnal was a resident of Surfside Beach, she said.
The Surfside Beach Police Department is investigating the collision.
