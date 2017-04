The Palace Theatre is being demolished on Friday.

The 2,700-seat theater was built in 1995 and has hosted many national acts including Kenny Rogers, Chris Rock, Ray Charles, Barry Manilow and the Radio City Rockettes. It was also the site of the 2008 Democratic presidential candidate debate with Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and James Edwards.

The Palace is located at Broadway at the Beach off U.S. 17 South and 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.