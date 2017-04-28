Car crashes into Myrtle Beach hotel

Local EMS officials were seen Friday morning taking a woman away on a stretcher after her white Chrysler 300 crashed into the corner of the Bar Harbor hotel at 100 N. Ocean Blvd.

Airbags were deployed in the vehicle, which hit the cement corner of the hotel in a parking area. The woman’s son, Pleasant Cunningham, was on scene as police instructed him that the vehicle would have to be towed.

Cunningham said that his mother worked at the hotel and that she was by herself in the car.

“She’s fine,” Cunningham said. “What it looks like — I don’t know. Could have been she had it in park and then hit the gas.”

Police at the scene declined to comment to The Sun News.

Dennis Smith, an assistant general manager for the hotel, confirmed that Staggers was a housekeeper there and said she was coming in for a shift.

Smith said she likely was okay. “It’s nerve-wracking,” he said.