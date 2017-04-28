Shoplifting ring makes off with thousands in merchandise from mall, reports say

A shoplifting ring made up of about seven people struck mall stores Thursday afternoon and took more than two thousand dollars worth of items, according to police reports.
Myrtle Beach police were called about 5:30 p.m. to Bath and Body Works within Coastal Grand Mall where a store employee told them that seven people entered the store and fanned out.
The employee said that some of the suspects would come up and talk to her as others put items in bags they brought with them. The report states about $638 worth of merchandise was taken. She told police she recognized the group from a previous shoplifting incident, the report says.
She said she contacted the police, and the suspects said they were heading to Victoria’s Secret to take more items, police said. She contacted the store to alert them the suspects were coming. The report states Victoria’s Secret was the victim of a shoplifting incident moments after the one at Bath and Body Works, and police said the suspects matched the description as the ones involved in the other theft, according to the report.
Police said they viewed surveillance footage of the Bath and Body Works incident that matched the store employee’s statement. At Victoria’s Secret, the suspects came into the store and spread out. A suspect spoke with her as others took items, authorities said. The suspects then ran out without paying, taking about $1,842 worth of merchandise, the report says.
