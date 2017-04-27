Old Chicago Pizza in Garden City set for grand opening festivities

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is scheduled to open on May 8, and in order to celebrate, grand opening festivities are planned throughout the day.
Beginning at 11 a.m., the first 100 guests at the restaurant will receive free pizza for a year.
The restaurant has also partnered with Help 4 Kids in Horry County, and will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the charity from pre-opening events. On top of that, $1 from each Chicago 7 sold in the first two weeks of the restaurant opening will be donated to the charity.
“Once we knew we were expanding to the Myrtle Beach area, we began searching for a non-profit to partner with. Partnering with a charity during a restaurant’s grand opening is a great way for us to celebrate two things, our restaurant and the community,” owner Elise Collier-Massey said in a press release. “We fell in love with the mission of Help 4 Kids, and we’re so glad they’ve agreed to partner with us.”
The restaurant, located at 2859 Hwy 17 Business in Garden City, features over 40 craft beer selections on tap as well as Chicago-sytle pizza and food. It is located at the former Murphy’s Law South.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
