Local

April 27, 2017 2:14 PM

Today’s high tide is bringing chances of coastal flooding

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

The National Weather Service Weather in Wilmington, N.C. issued a coastal flood advisory for Horry, Georgetown, Brunswick, N.C. counties for Thursday night.

The advisory is set from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday because high water run-up is expected as the day’s high tide rolls in, which could be as high as the dunes, according to a weather service alert.

The high water run-up could cause some minor erosion, the alert states.

“Sudden high water run-up can catch beach-goers off-guard ... capable of knocking down people ... especially children ... and possibly dragging them into the surf,” the alert says.

The advisory indicates onshore winds and new moon tides could mix to create flooding in low areas along the shore, the weather service states.

