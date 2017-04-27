Bridge work forces lane closures and you won’t be able to use that boat ramp for a while

Lanes on U.S. 17 and a boat ramp will be closed as transportation crews continue to work on the Intracoastal Waterway bridge next week.
The Johnny Causey Boat Ramp underneath the U.S. 17 bridge over the waterway at Little River has also been closed while S.C. Department of Transportation crews inspect and perform minor, nonstructural repairs to the bridge beams and underside of the bridge deck, according to a release from the DOT.
Daytime lane closures on U.S. 17 will occur at this location Monday through Friday in order to complete this work, the release states. DOT warns the public is not allowed to use the boat ramp for safety reasons until further notice.
The U.S. 17 Bypass bridge over U.S. 17 Business will be closed through May 25 as crews continue to rehab the bridge. Traffic detours reroute motorists to U.S. 17 Business while the work continues.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
