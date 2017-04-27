Portion of Joe White eastbound shut down as crews clean up gas leak

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews are on scene at Mr. Joe White and Robert Grissom Parkway Thursday morning cleaning a small gas leak in the area, and a portion of Mr. Joe White is closed as they work.
A piece of construction equipment containing gasoline fell from a truck, spilling a small amount of gas near a storm drain, and MBFD are cleaning the spill while police block traffic, according to Lt. Vince Bettinazzi.
Crews with the Department of Health and Environmental Control have been called to the scene to ensure there were no impacts from the leak.
