Portion of Joe White eastbound shut down as crews clean up gas leak

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:54 Pelicans host annual Bark in the Park Pause 2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan 1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.27 2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest 1:13 The week ahead for Myrtle Beach: Sept. 26-Oct. 2 2:13 Hurricane Matthew hits same fishing village devastated by Hurricane Hugo 27 years ago 0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished 1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises 1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Crews with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue clean small gas spill on Mr. Joe White Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway Thursday after equipment falls from truck. Elizabeth Townsend/The Sun News etownsend@thesunnews.com