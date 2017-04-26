Local

April 26, 2017 4:20 PM

Burlington in Coastal North Town Center set to open

By Megan Tomasic

Burlington in North Myrtle Beach is scheduled to open on May 19, according to the Burlington website.

The store, located near the intersection of 11th Avenue and U.S. 17, was built during the third phase of construction of Coastal North Town Center, and ranges from selling clothing and accessories to home furnishings and more.

Those interested in applying for positions at the store can apply on the Burlington website.

Details regarding the opening day will be available once an official statement has been released.

