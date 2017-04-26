Ocean Boulevard paving will soon smooth way in North Myrtle Beach

Ocean Boulevard is a state road, but North Myrtle Beach leaders say they can’t wait any longer for the heavily traveled route to be milled and paved, and will start doing it themselves beginning May 8.
Work is being scheduled around planned events, getting underway after S.O.S., then pausing on May 12th for the Mayfest on Main. The first leg of paving stretches from 2nd Avenue North through 6th Avenue South.
Construction work will gear up afterward from 6th Avenue South to 15th Avenue South, pausing again for the Diva half-marathon race.
All roadwork is expected to be completed before Memorial Day, said Patrick Dowling, North Myrtle Beach spokesman.
“This is the worst leg of Ocean Boulevard,” Dowling said. “We get a lot of complaints that people have to go to the dentists to have their fillings replaced after driving it.”
“It’s not our highway, it’s a state highway, but we know it will not be tended to this year, and we don’t think it’s good to leave it another season and have residents and visitors have to experience that,” Dowling said.
The project will cost about $730,000, with funding coming from the capitol improvements budget.
If the work cannot be completed in time due to weather or other circumstances, then work will cease for the duration of the Memorial Day weekend period and pick up again when vacation traffic has subsided, Dowling said.
A traffic plan will be issued prior to the start of work. The objective is to keep two lanes open along Ocean Boulevard and two lanes closed for work.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
