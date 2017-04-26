Driver dies days after crash on S.C. 9

A driver, who ran into a pond after striking the back of a tractor on Saturday, died in the hospital on Tuesday from injuries suffered during the crash, authorities said.
Michael Lewis, 21, of Longs died at a hospital about 7 p.m. Tuesday from traumatic injuries, according to Tamara Willard, deputy coroner with the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on S.C. 9, said Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of a John Deer tractor and Lewis, who was driving a 2012 Chevrolet, were both headed south on S.C. 9 when the Chevrolet driver hit the back of the tractor, authorities said.
After striking the rear of the tractor, Lewis ran off the road into a pond, Jones said.
The driver of the tractor was uninjured in the crash, while Lewis was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where they later died, Jones said.
The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.
