One person, two dogs rescued from burning motel

One person and two dogs were rescued and escaped to safety early Wednesday morning as Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews battled a blaze at the Summer Sands Motel.
MBFD was called to the fire about 4:20 a.m. and found a working fire a the motel at 1404 S. Ocean Boulevard, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with MBFD.
When crews arrived to the blaze, the found smoke billowing from the second and third floor and had the fire extinguished within 20 minutes, Evans said, who said one person and two dogs were rescued from the first floor.
He said everyone else inside was evacuated, and one person was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in stable condition.
Crews remained on scene through the morning for smoke and water removal. No information has been released pinpointing what sparked the blaze.
