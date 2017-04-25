New pizza restaurant opened in North Myrtle Beach, offering “authentic” Italian cuisine

Rapone Brick Oven and Italian Kitchen opened in North Myrtle Beach on April 10, offering neapolitan and wood burning brick oven pizza as well as unique pasta dishes.
Located at 3303 Hwy 17 South, the restaurant specializes in importing “high end” foods such as San Marzano tomatoes, meats, cheese, specifically Di Bufala mozzarella, and more from Rapone, Italy, the hometown of business partner Potito Leccese.
“[We’re] trying to be a little different,” said owner Jay Langeneck on what makes the restaurant standout from other pizza joints.
Leccese and Langeneck met in 1994, and have kept in touch since. The duo decided to build Rapone’s in North Myrtle Beach beacuse they have a good local base already established.
All positions are now being filled including waitstaff, bartenders, pizza and sautee cooks, hosts and dishwashers. Those interested can apply on Craigslist or apply within.
The restaurant is currently open for dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. and will soon be open for lunch.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments