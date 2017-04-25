Parking rules are changing for some on the Golden Mile

Myrtle Beach City Council voted Tuesday to limit guest parking placards in the north end to residents in single-family homes.
Last year, the city banned parking along the avenues from 31st Avenue North to 82nd Parkway North, which includes the residential Golden Mile, after residents complained that some visitors were leaving trash in their yards and disrupting a residential area. All property owners on that stretch with land east of Kings Highway were entitled to four guest parking placards.
But this year, a resident of the Island Vista resort, which sits on the shore at 6000 N. Ocean Blvd., also asked for guest passes.
If owners of more multifamily units started asking for the passes, “The effect of that would be to push all those visitors up into the avenues, and I think certainly, that’s what we were trying to avoid,” City Manager John Pedersen said Tuesday.
Any complex with three or more units is required to have a certain amount of parking, though that’s not necessarily the case for free-standing homes, Pedersen said.
“We did not feel like we needed to issue the placards [to multifamily units], and the more that we looked at the more that we thought that was really not what council had in mind,” he told The Sun News.
Steve Chapman, general manager of the 149-room Island Vista, said Monday that he appreciated both sides of the issue: residents at the resort pay a significant amount in taxes, but they also already have available parking.
“I guess I don’t have a comment either way,” he said.
The parking changes would go into effect with a second reading of the ordinance.
Also passed Tuesday was the final approval of an ordinance to allow business owners to register their commercial vehicles for parking decals in Myrtle Beach.
The vehicles are only eligible, however, if they are registered in the city and are the sole vehicle used by a Myrtle Beach resident.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
Comments