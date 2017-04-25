Local

April 25, 2017 1:18 PM

Troopers investigate fatal motorcycle wreck in Little River

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

A motorcycle driver was found dead at a crash scene across from the Lifequest Swim & Fitness gym in Little River late Tuesday morning.

Troopers say they are not sure what time the crash occurred, but suspect it happened on Monday, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol. “However, the crash was not discovered until approximately 11:15 a.m.”

A Suzuki motorcycle traveled off of the roadway and down an embankment along U.S. 17 near Spa Drive, Collins said. “The only rider was killed as a result of the crash.”

The victim’s name will be released once next of kin is notified.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

