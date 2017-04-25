Two sharks swimming near Myrtle Beach

Two sharks tagged by shark-tracking organization OCEARCH have both been tracked close to Myrtle Beach.
Eight-foot White Shark Savannah pinged Tuesday off the coast of Myrtle Beach, according to OCEARCH. The 460-pound female shark had previously been tracking towards Myrtle Beach from Charleston.
Also Tuesday, the 12-foot male White shark named Hilton pinged near Georgetown. The 1,326 pound shark is currently just off the coast between Georgetown and McClellanville.
Both sharks were tagged by OCEARCH near Hilton Head.
According to OCEARCH, the mating season for White Sharks is not yet known, but the organization has taken a sperm sample from Hilton the Shark.
8ft female white shark @SharkSavannah pings close to 12ft male white shark @HiltonTheShark! https://t.co/YsSJaHdO9s #SharkTrackers pic.twitter.com/doub0zNvwt— OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) April 25, 2017
