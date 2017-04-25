No one hurt after crane falls into building in North Myrtle Beach

No one was injured when a crane fell over onto its side, damaging a home under construction in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning.
Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach spokesman, confirmed the incident that was reported in the area of Sixth Avenue South and Ashland Avenue. He said the construction group was setting trusses when the crane toppled into the property.
The crash happened about 8:10 a.m., and while no one was injured, a neighboring pool deck and railing in the Lakes at Belle Park neighborhood suffered some minor damage when the truck collapsed into the home.
