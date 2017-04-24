Report reveals details of fatal wreck on Little River Neck Road

A woman died after losing control of her car and careening into oncoming traffic on Little River Neck Road Saturday night, according to an incident report.
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department report says that a woman, later identified as 51-year-old Christina Tessier of North Myrtle Beach, lost control of the 1996 tan Toyota Camry she was driving near Pleasant Meadow Church.
Tessier was traveling southbound on Little River Neck Road when she ran off of the right side of the road and overcorrected, sending her vehicle into oncoming traffic where she struck a 2004 gray Ford Escape, the report states.
Tessier “was not wearing a seatbelt and due to the force of the collision was partially ejected from the passenger side window of the vehicle she was operating,” the report stated.
The Sun News photographer Jason Lee was traveling south on Little River Neck Road when the wreck occurred. Lee rushed to the scene, called 911 and was advised by a dispatcher to check Tessier’s pulse.
Tessier was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple traumatic injuries suffered in the crash around 7:35 p.m., according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
A tarp covered the Camry as crews worked to free the woman trapped in the Ford Escape she was driving. She sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment.
Lanes on Little River Neck Road were closed for nearly three hours Saturday night as crews worked to investigate the wreck.
The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department and the Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team of the S.C. Highway Patrol are investigating the collision.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
