The Sun News’ Mark Webster stepping down as publisher

Mark Webster, the president and publisher of The Sun News, is stepping down from his role, effective May 5.
Webster, who has served in many leadership roles over his 35 years with McClatchy, started at The Lexington Herald Leader in 1981 before he transferred to The Sun News in 1996 as director of technology.
He left Myrtle Beach for three years when he accepted a regional position in technology and human resources in Charlotte, but returned as publisher in 2012.
McClatchy’s Carolinas regional publisher, Sara Glines, announced the changes to the staff on Monday.
“We are grateful for Mark’s leadership and thank him for his dedication to the paper, its community and its employees,” Glines said in a memo to staff. “He has been a true leader and he will be truly missed here and throughout the entire McClatchy organization.”
The Sun News will search for a general manager to lead the company and its sales operations. The changes are being made as part of a larger restructuring to streamline operations.
Manny Berdayes, senior vice president of finance and operations, will be the leadership team member in charge in the interim.
