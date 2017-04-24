Dump truck overturned under Highway 501

An overturned dump truck stalled traffic near the end of the Forestbrook Road exit off of U.S. Highway 501 South around 11:30 a.m.

The dump truck from Ricky’s Landscaping appeared to be empty as it sat on its side in a ditch near the end of the exit.

The dump truck was exiting off onto Forestbrook Road and was going a little too fast when the driver applied its brakes, lost control and the truck overturned in the ditch, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported in the crash, Collins said.