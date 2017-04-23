A flash flood watch has been issued for local counties

Horry and Georgetown counties are under a flash flood watch from midnight until 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
The watch was issued for all of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina through Tuesday morning as a low-pressure system moves in.
Rainfall associated with the developing system is expected to become widespread and heavy late Sunday night and persist into early Tuesday, according to the NWS. “Periods of very heavy rain will contribute to total rainfall of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible.”
Grounds are expected to become saturated as periods of heavy rainfall move across the area, according to the NWS alert. “This has the potential to lead to flash flooding, especially in locations with poor drainage such as urban areas or in and around culverts. Excessive roadway ponding is also likely and at times some roads may become impassable, especially if drainage ditches overflow onto roadways.”
A flash flood watch means that you should be on the lookout for flooding that may develop quickly.
The National Weather Service warns that flash flooding is a “very dangerous situation.”
“You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued,” according to the NWS.
