One driver killed in motorcycle wreck

One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck in the Andrews area of Georgetown County Saturday night.
Corporal Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol says a driver was operating a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle around 7 p.m. on Robinson Road. The driver was killed after losing control of the bike and traveling off the right side of the road, he said.
“The operator was wearing a helmet, but was killed as a result of the crash,” Collins said.
The wreck remains under investigation.
The name of the driver, who was killed, has not yet been released.
