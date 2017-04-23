Local

April 23, 2017 9:17 AM

One driver killed in motorcycle wreck

By Emily Weaver

One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck in the Andrews area of Georgetown County Saturday night.

Corporal Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol says a driver was operating a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle around 7 p.m. on Robinson Road. The driver was killed after losing control of the bike and traveling off the right side of the road, he said.

“The operator was wearing a helmet, but was killed as a result of the crash,” Collins said.

The wreck remains under investigation.

The name of the driver, who was killed, has not yet been released.

