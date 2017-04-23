Police investigate collision that killed 51-year-old woman

Police are still investigating a two-car collision on Little River Neck Road that took the life a 51-year-old woman Saturday evening.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and died from multiple trauma suffered in the crash that happened around 7:35 p.m. at 3900 Little River Neck Road in North Myrtle Beach.
Coroners are waiting to identify the victim until her family can be notified.
A member of The Sun News witnessed the crash and what appeared to be a head-on collision between a Toyota Camry and a Ford Escape. Another woman was transported to the hospital after being confined to her vehicle.
Lanes on Little River Neck Road were closed for nearly three hours Saturday night as crews worked to investigate the wreck.
The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department and the S.C. Highway Patrol are investigating the collision.
Check back for updates on this story.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments