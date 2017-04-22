Local

April 22, 2017 8:04 PM

One dead after major accident along Little River Neck Rd.

By James Lee and Megan Tomasic

One female was killed in a major accident that occurred in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday shortly after 7:30 p.m, according to the Horry County Fire Department.

A member of The Sun News witnessed what appeared to be a head-on collision between a Toyota Camry and a Ford Escape. Another woman was transported to the hospital after being confined to her vehicle.

The accident was reported on the S.C. Highway Patrol website along Little River Neck Rd. near Oyster Lane and James Island Ave., near the Little River swing bridge.

“Both lanes of traffic are going to be stopped for an extended period of time for a detailed investigation,” said North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain.

Crews are on still on scene.

Check back for more information on this breaking news story.

  Comments  

