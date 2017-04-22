Fight over early check-in ends in broken flower pot, assault arrest, police say

An argument over an early check-in at a Myrtle Beach hotel ended in a call to police when a clerk said a woman threw things at her, including a flower pot that broke when it hit her in the head, according to a report.
Ayanna Alleyne, 32, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with the incident, online jail records show.
Police responded about 2 p.m. Friday to a hotel at 1903 S. Ocean Blvd. in reference to an assault, and met with three women in the hotel parking lot. One in the group said they had just driven in from New York, and that they were told they could check in early, but a female clerk had been “rude” and wouldn’t let them, the report says.
She told police the clerk wouldn’t refund their money and wasn’t being accommodating, authorities said.
Police spoke with the clerk who said one of the women got angry and started throwing things on the counter. She told police one of the items thrown was a flower pot that broke when it hit her in the head, the report says.
Authorities said the victim denied EMS. Police spoke with the suspect, and she allegedly admitted to tossing the flower pot, but said she didn’t mean to hit the clerk, according to the report.
