Conway man sentenced on child pornography charges

A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced in federal court in Florence for possession of child pornography, according to a release from the United States Attorney Beth Drake.
Daniel James Crutchfield, 27, has been sentenced to 120 months in jail followed by a supervised release for life and restitution payment of $6,000. During that time Crutchfield will be required to be a registered sex offender, attend sex offender treatment, submit to polygraph examinations and refrain from contact with children or use the internet without approval, officials said.
On March 1 evidence was presented which established that federal agents had executed a search warrant for Crutchfield’s resident on July 1, 2015 based off of information that he had received child pornography on the internet, the release stated.
According to the report at the time of the search agents found videos of child pornography on his Play Station 3 and on a flash storage device.
