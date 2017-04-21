Local

April 21, 2017 4:46 PM

Conway man charged for illegal re-entry into United States

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

A Conway man pleaded guilty Friday afternoon in federal court, according to a press release from United States Attorney Beth Drake.

Rodolfo Sanchez-Marcia, 47, was sentenced for illegal re-entry into the United States and was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.

Officials said that evidence presented at the January 9 change of plea showed that in September 2016 ICE-ERO officers in Charleston found that Sanchez-Marcia had been arrested by Surfside police on November 1, 2015 for driving without a license and was released.

After a records check it showed that Sanchez-Marcia was a native and citizen of Mexico who had been previously deported from the United States multiple times, the report stated. Sanchaz-Marcia never received permission to re-enter or remain in the United States.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

After 14 years in prison, Travis Orange now focuses on helping others not make similar mistakes

After 14 years in prison, Travis Orange now focuses on helping others not make similar mistakes 2:21

After 14 years in prison, Travis Orange now focuses on helping others not make similar mistakes

Local man remembers The Palace as 'the grandest theater on the east coast' 2:06

Local man remembers The Palace as 'the grandest theater on the east coast'
Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.21 1:18

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.21

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos