Conway man charged for illegal re-entry into United States

A Conway man pleaded guilty Friday afternoon in federal court, according to a press release from United States Attorney Beth Drake.
Rodolfo Sanchez-Marcia, 47, was sentenced for illegal re-entry into the United States and was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.
Officials said that evidence presented at the January 9 change of plea showed that in September 2016 ICE-ERO officers in Charleston found that Sanchez-Marcia had been arrested by Surfside police on November 1, 2015 for driving without a license and was released.
After a records check it showed that Sanchez-Marcia was a native and citizen of Mexico who had been previously deported from the United States multiple times, the report stated. Sanchaz-Marcia never received permission to re-enter or remain in the United States.
