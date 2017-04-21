Beach hazard alert for Grand Strand Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards alert for the entire day Saturday along the Grand Strand.
The weather alert says southwest winds combined with an incoming swell will produce a strong south to north longshore current for the beach area.
Longshore currents are dangerous for swimmers and surfers sweeping them quickly downshore, and makes it difficult for wadders to keep their footing.
The weather service advises that swimmers should be aware of these life-threatening conditions, and use caution when in or near the water.
