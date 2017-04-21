Myrtle Beach woman, Florence man charged with passing counterfeit securities

A Myrtle Beach woman and Florence man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday afternoon, according to a release from United States Attorney Beth Drake.
Urban Oshea, II, 48, and Madgelyn Kirton, 31, have been charged with conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit securities.
According to the release, evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing showed that from August 2015 to January 2016, Oshea, Kirton and others were involved in manufacturing and passing counterfeit checks to various organizations.
The group would make counterfeit checks using genuine bank account and routing number obtained from checks stolen from mailboxes in Horry and Georgetown Counties, officials said.
After, the defendants would use fraudulent driver’s licenses with their own photographs on them but with a name that matched the checks.
According to the release, the defendants would use the checks at one store and then go to another store of the same chain and exchange the merchandise for cash.
United States District Judge Bryan Harwell of Florence has accepted the plea and will impose a sentence after a presentence report has been reviewed.
Drake said in the report that the maximum penalty the defendants can receive is a fine of $250,000 plus a special assessment of $100 as well as five years imprisonment.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments