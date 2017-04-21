A wrong turn cost him 14 years. Now he’s trying to keep others on the right path.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:06 Local man remembers The Palace as 'the grandest theater on the east coast' Pause 2:21 After 14 years in prison, Travis Orange now focuses on helping others not make similar mistakes 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 1:18 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.21 4:00 Former detective says sexual escapades common in Horry Police Department 0:24 Police detain one after Myrtle Beach shooting 2:06 Loggerhead sea turtles lay eggs at Myrtle Beach State Park 1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe 1:51 Big sharks are closer than you think, and not necessarily in the ocean 0:43 Huge shark hauled in off coast of Hilton Head Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Travis Orange was 17 years old with a driver’s license. He had been good growing up and he wanted to fit in with a group he thought looked fun. He drove them to Hemingway, stopped at a convenience store and stayed in the car, he said. When they came out of the store and told him to drive away, he did. He said they had killed a woman inside. He served to 14 years in various state prisons after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the murder. Out in the world, Orange is bent on having a better life and keeping others from making the same mistakes that lead him to prison. He’s working several jobs, taking classes in culinary arts and speaking to any group that will let him. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com