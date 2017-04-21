County sued by “whistleblower” who reported wrongdoing in the police department

The former internal affairs officer for the Horry County Police Department filed a lawsuit against the county Thursday accusing the department of retaliating against him as a whistleblower.
Matthew Darrah says that he discovered numerous cases of officers declining to investigate cases and reported it the police chief.
Last fall, at least two former officers were indicted by a grand jury, accused of the same wrongdoing.
Darrah was demoted and eventually terminated from his job, after filing complaints against former Police Chief Saundra Rhodes for failing to investigate his findings.
The lawsuit says that until he was terminated, Darrah “continued to make complaints about his treatment by the chief and his concern about cases that he had investigated where he had found evidence of wrongdoing by members of the police department.”
