He got mad at the dog, so he hit it with a golf club.

Myrtle Beach police responded to a call early Thursday after a woman was choked and her dog was hit with a golf club.
A woman told police that when she got to her residence on Gore Lane, a man she lives with was home and “in a bad mood.” After the man went into the bedroom, he became “mad at their dog” and started hitting it with a golf club, she told police.
When the woman went into the bedroom to stop him from hitting their dog, he grabbed her by the neck and choked her, according to the police report. She told police that she tried to fight him off, but he threw her on the bed and choked her again.
According to the report, when the woman finally was able to fight him off, she grabbed the dog and went to her neighbor’s home to call police.
Police say the man drove to the neighbor’s home and asked the woman if she was calling the police. When she told him “yes,” he drove off in a burgundy Nissan Pathfinder, the report states.
Police note in the report that there were red marks and scratches on the woman’s neck and left shoulder. The dog was in “good health and still very playful,” and didn’t have any marks on it, according to police.
The man is wanted in connection for second degree domestic violence, according to the report.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
