New construction at site of Banditos off to rough start

Plans for the new beach club at the site of Banditos were not well received at a Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board meeting Thursday afternoon, according to Larry Bragg, chairman of the board.
“As far as the initial presentation, it was unanimously not received in a good light,” Bragg said.
The presentation showed a four-level beach club designed after ‘tropical modernism.’ The initial design showed a few closed-in air-conditioned spaces, but focused on an open air concept with a full rooftop, The Sun News reported.
“You’re going to be able to feel the ocean breeze through the whole center,” Elizabeth Lucas of the Chicago-based leasing and management company Atwater Group told The Sun News in December.
The board, however, did not approve the presentation.
“The design was lacking as far as a design that would compliment all that’s going on regarding ocean front and second row [properties] during the last three to five years,” said Bragg. “[It] was a reminder of the 1980’s, and not in a good way.”
The board did give alternatives to the initial design. If owners of the beach club can submit their changes by next Monday they will be able to appear in front the board again on May 4. If not, the next meeting will be on May 18.
“The overall design was not good but we know that the company is very well suited to doing great things for the city.”
A demolition permit application has been accepted, so the developer can begin to tear down the building which housed Banditos.
Construction is slated to be completed in spring 2018, and could potentially bring restaurants, retail and a live music venue.
