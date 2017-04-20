Police searching for suspect after Conway homicide

A man is wanted by Horry County police for murder after a man was found dead in March.
Jamar Freddie Williams is considered armed and dangerous. He is a black male weighing around 180 Ibs. and is around 5’09. He was seen driving a gold Hyundai Sonata.
A 31-year-old Conway man, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, was found lying face-down alongside Johnson Shelly Road on March 18. The passerby, who spotted him, called 911.
Horry County police are investigating the death as a homicide.
The man was identified as Jason Bradley Smith, who was found just before midnight with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in a car traveling on Johnson Shelly Road saw the body near the road’s intersection with S.C. 668 and called 911 at 11:53 p.m. The occupants stayed in their vehicle at the scene as they talked to dispatchers.
Smith was found near the grassy shoulder of the road, according to an incident report. First responders placed a white sheet over Smith’s body until police arrived. A black wallet found with the victim helped police identify Smith, according to the report.
Anybody with information on Williams can contact Detective Lent at 843-915-8041.
