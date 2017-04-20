New Italian restaurant coming to North Myrtle Beach

Antonio’s Italian Restaurant and Bar is coming to North Myrtle Beach, located at 808 Sea Mountain Hwy.
The new building consists of the restaurant on the ground floor and an entertainment bar on the second level, along with a view of the marsh.
“It’s going to be the biggest restaurant in Cherry Grove,” said director of operations Danny Gorman Jr.
According to Gorman Jr., the restaurant will be a high-end, quality spot where locals can enjoy themselves.
There is also a possibility that the restaurant will have valet parking, if a separate lot can be found near the restaurant.
“I’m really amped out about the chef we have,” said Gorman Jr.
The chef, Tom Scirrotto, has had high training, studied in Italy and has even owned his own restaurants in the past, according to Gorman Jr.
However, Gorman Jr. said that these amenities does not mean that the restaurant will be over priced.
A job fair is being held by the management team from May 15 to the 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Bartenders, servers, hostess, cooks, dishwashers, valet attendants and more are all positions looking to be filled.
“It’s something different than what you’ll find in Myrtle and North Myrtle Beach,” Gorman Jr. said.
An opening day has not been set for the restaurant, but a predicted time frame is late May or early July.
The owner Antonio Naches also owns Antonio’s Upper Deck Sports Bar, 406 Sea Mountain Hwy, which is right down the road from the new location.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
