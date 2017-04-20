Possible shark bite reported near Pawleys Island

A Georgetown County man was treated for injuries Thursday after he was bitten during a morning swim in the ocean.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Beach Patrol was called to DeBordieu Colony, north of Georgetown, at 8:53 a.m. along with personnel from Midway Fire and Rescue and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources while responding to a DeBordieu man who was bitten on his left foot, according to the sheriff’s department.
The man told law enforcement and rescue personnel that he was able to kick his foot free and swim to shore, although he did not see the animal that bit him.
He suffered a four-inch laceration and puncture wounds to his foot and was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment according to the sherriff’s department.
Grand Strand News Alliance partner WPDE reported that Midway Fire and Rescue was unable to confirm if the man’s injuries were actually caused by a shark.
“The man said that he was swimming and felt something grab and then bite his foot,” Midway Chief Doug Eggiman told WPDE. “He did have wounds on his foot consistent with a bite, but we don't know what bit him.”
Officials at DeBordieu, which is a private community, declined to let a reporter and photographer from The Sun News on the beach Thursday morning.
