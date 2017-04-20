Local

April 20, 2017 6:56 AM

Dense fog may impact your morning commute

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

A dense fog advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. for Horry, Georgetown, and parts of southeast North Carolina Thursday morning.

The advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. as dense fog has blanketed Horry, Georgetown, Robeson, N.C., Bladen, N.C., Columbus, N.C., inland Pender, N.C., inland Brunswick, N.C., inland New Hanover, N.C., as well as Florence, Dillon, Marion, and Williamsburg, according to weather authorities.

Driving may be impacted by the thick fog, that weather officials said could reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times.

“If driving...slow down...use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” weather authorities warned in an alert.

