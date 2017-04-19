Myrtle Beach police respond to shots fired near King, Graham Streets

Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting Wednesday night in the area of King and Graham streets, according to a release from Lt. Joey Crosby.
Officers responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. and have not yet located a suspect. Officers on scene are analyzing evidence in order to identify a suspect.
No one was injured in the shooting, officials at the scene said.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident can call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
This incident acts as the seventh shooting in Myrtle Beach within the last five days.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments