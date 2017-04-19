Local

April 19, 2017 10:29 PM

Myrtle Beach police respond to shots fired near King, Graham Streets

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting Wednesday night in the area of King and Graham streets, according to a release from Lt. Joey Crosby.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. and have not yet located a suspect. Officers on scene are analyzing evidence in order to identify a suspect.

No one was injured in the shooting, officials at the scene said.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident can call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

This incident acts as the seventh shooting in Myrtle Beach within the last five days.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Myrtle Beach locals walk two miles in honor of "National Walking Month"

Myrtle Beach locals walk two miles in honor of 1:04

Myrtle Beach locals walk two miles in honor of "National Walking Month"
Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 0:31

Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane
Police detain one after Myrtle Beach shooting 0:24

Police detain one after Myrtle Beach shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos