Opening date set for Burkes Outlet in North Myrtle Beach

Burkes Outlet in Coastal North Town Center is scheduled to open on April 27.

In honor of the grand opening, events are planned to run from April 27 - 30. Each day the first 150 customers will receive a mystery gift card, and one person will receive a $250 shopping spree. All name brand items will be up to 70 percent off and giveaways are planned.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 1254 Highway 17 North in North Myrtle Beach, Burkes Outlet is the first store to open in what is the third phase of the development of Coastal North Town Center. Other stores scheduled to open include Burlington Coat Factory, HomeGoods, West Marine and Panera.

More information about the Burkes Outlet opening day can be found on Facebook.

