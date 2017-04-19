“Giraffe Mom” meets April the giraffe after becoming internet sensation

Erin Dietrich, who became an internet sensation after posing in a giraffe mask on Facebook live, had the opportunity to meet April the giraffe and her newborn baby with her own son Porter on Monday.
According to a recent Facebook livestream from Dietrich, she was approached by Inside Edition to visit Animal Adventure Park in upper New York.
“It was so cool to be able to go to the zoo and to meet April and her baby,” Dietrich said in the livestream.
In her original post, Dietrich was seen walking around her bedroom in a giraffe mask. She again livestreamed after the birth of her son, wearing the mask and holding Porter in the hospital bed.
April the giraffe recently gave birth to her boy calf on Saturday.
