The end of the road for lawsuits against International Drive has arrived

The Coastal Conservation League confirmed Wednesday that agreements have been reached in all lawsuits pending against International Drive, which means the road will be open to the public in less than year.
The pending settlement was highlighted in a recent S.C. Court of Appeals order that canceled oral arguments scheduled for this week.
No paperwork has been filed with the federal court. However, Natalie Olson, staff attorney for the environmental group, confirmed that they will drop the case as soon as signatures on the agreement are confirmed.
“While we were trying to ensure that Horry County explored every alternative possible to make this road a better project for the LOB Heritage Preserve, wildlife and the community—Horry County moved forward with grading the road bed and filling the wetlands,” Olson said in a statement to the Sun News.
“In light of these unfortunate irreversible events, we are moving forward in settling the International Drive case and focusing on working together with elected officials and citizens on future road projects, where the outcome can still be influenced and improved through road design that will save money, avoid destroying wildlife corridors, and still achieve the goals of moving people efficiently from point A to point B,” Olson said.
Check back for more information on this breaking story.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
Comments