Pedestrian struck, killed in Ocean Highway crash Tuesday night

A pedestrian was fatally struck by the driver of a truck Tuesday night on Ocean Highway in the Pawleys Island area.
The crash happened about 8:20 p.m. on Ocean Highway near a Hardee’s restaurant, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2004 Ford pick-up truck was traveling south on Ocean Highway when they struck the pedestrian, who was in the roadway illegally, Collins said.
No charges are expected to be filed against the driver, Collins said. The crash is still under investigation by the highway patrol.
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office did respond to the crash, and the pedestrian’s identity will be released once their family has been notified.
