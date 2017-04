facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.18 Pause 1:20 Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson on Sarah Toney's sentencing 1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe 1:07 Climate change event organizer discusses local impacts 0:53 Sarah Toney to serve 27-year sentence 0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished 1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises 1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping 1:31 Area baseball, softball teams head down home stretch 2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE. WPDE