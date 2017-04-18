Numbers reveal busier start to spring season at MYR

If you thought the Myrtle Beach International Airport seemed busier at the start of spring this year than it was last year, you were right.
Data released by officials with MYR early Tuesday morning show there was a 12.4 percent increase compared with the same time period last year, according to a press release. Passenger traffic at MYR last month, which includes enplanements and deplanements, totaled 156,809 compared to 139,473 in 2016, the release states.
The amount of arrivals on flights, or deplanements, totaled to 80,528 compared to 71,476 in 2016, according to the release from Kirk Lovell, spokesman for Horry County Department of Airports.
“March 2017 passenger counts set an all-time record at Myrtle Beach International Airport,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Horry County in the release. “In March we welcomed over 9,000 more passengers than last year and an amazing 27 percent more than in March 2012. In March 2017 the majority of our airline partners added seat capacity, with some commencing service from markets earlier than ever before. Based on current trends, it appears as if it going to be a busy year at MYR.”
