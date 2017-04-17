Looking for fresh produce? Local farmers market returns to Myrtle Beach

Myrtle’s Market will open for the season Wednesday, featuring fresh produce at the corner of Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Oak Street three days a week.
The market opens 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
In addition to fruits and vegetables from vendors like Indigo Farms, local craftsmen also sell goods. Roughly 18 different vendors frequent the market, manager Troy Marron said.
“We have a whole bunch of different vendors, everything from homemade air fresheners to jewelry,” Marron said.
The market, which has operated for over a decade, is open three days a week until the last Saturday in October. That date falls on Oct. 28 this year, Marron said.
“The only thing that stops us from opening would be a hurricane,” Marron said.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
