Driver dies in single-truck wreck on S.C. 9

A driver was pronounced dead on the scene of a single-vehicle wreck on S.C. 9 in Horry County on Saturday morning.
The collision happened around 1:20 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver was operating a 1986 Ford truck when the vehicle ran off of the roadway to the right, over-corrected and ran off of the roadway to the left into the median, overturning several times, Jones said. The driver was ejected from the truck during the wreck and died on scene.
The collision remains under investigation, Jones said.
The driver’s identity has not yet been released from the coroner’s office.
