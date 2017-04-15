Myrtle Beach police searching for suspect after early morning shooting

One male has been transported to the hospital after a fight along Ocean Blvd. broke out around 1:20 Saturday morning, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Officials responded to the scene after hearing gunshots in the area of 9th Avenue North and Ocean Blvd.
After an investigation took place, officers found that a large group of people had engaged in a fight. According to a report to police, a black male was seen firing a gun after pulling it out of a brown backpack.
According to the report, the victim had been watching the fight when he was struck by the bullets. The victim had non-life threatening injuries.
Police are searching for the shooter, who was seen wearing a blue jacket with a stripe along the shoulder.
Anybody with information can contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
