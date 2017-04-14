Man who fell from Camelot by The Sea identified

A 69-year-old man who fell from the roof at Camelot by the Sea Hotel Thursday in Myrtle Beach and later died has been identified.
Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler identified the man as Edward Dule Jr. of Conway.
The death has been ruled a suicide after a note was found in the man’s home, according to Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby.
A spokesperson for Wyndham released the following statement regarding the incident:
“We are saddened by the event that occurred today. Our staff is readily assisting the Myrtle Beach Police Department in its ongoing investigation of this matter. As there is an active investigation surrounding this event, we defer requests for any additional information to the police department.”
Across the street from the hotel, two witnesses heard the man hit the ground.
“I heard a noise and looked over and there was a guy laying there in the driveway,” said Colby Clemons, who was working at The Towers Motel. “It was just loud man, like you dropped a backpack from really high.”
Clemons, 28, said he also was nearby last week when two Myrtle Beach High School students fell to their death from the same hotel. WPDE reported Thursday’s death isn’t related to last week’s.
“It’s unbelievable, it’s crazy,” he said. “It’s like out of a movie or something.”
Jim McAlpine, 67, was vacationing at The Towers Motel while on vacation from Ontario, Canada, when he heard a noise.
“It’s hard to describe a noise,” said McAlpine. “I heard a thud. It wasn’t a usual noise you hear, so I didn’t equate it to anything. I looked up and I immediately saw a person laying on the ground and the next thing I know it’s all kind of people running over to help.”
Most news organizations, including The Sun News, have a longstanding policy to not cover suicides unless it occurs in a public place or is a public person.
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. You can call 1-800-273-8255 at any time to speak with a counselor.
Comments